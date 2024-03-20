Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Yes Bank share price in focus on sale of a stressed loan exposure in Katerra India to Prudent ARC for 203 crore
BREAKING NEWS

Yes Bank share price in focus on sale of a stressed loan exposure in Katerra India to Prudent ARC for ₹203 crore

Livemint , Written By Ankit Gohel

  • Yes Bank had invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for sale of identified stressed loan exposures through auction under Swiss Challenge Method.

Yes Bank has received cash consideration of 203.40 crore in relation to the same.

Yes Bank share price will be in focus on Wednesday after the lender announced the conclusion of the transfer of its exposure in Katerra India Private Limited to Prudent ARC.

Yes Bank has received cash consideration of 203.40 crore in relation to the same, it said.

On January 20, Yes Bank had invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for sale of identified stressed loan exposures through auction under Swiss Challenge Method. This was being undertaken by the bank in accordance with the provisions of Reserve Bank of India’s Master Direction on Transfer of Loan Exposures, 2021.

“The Bank has now concluded the transfer of exposure of the Bank in Katerra India Private Limited to Prudent ARC Limited, an asset reconstruction company, and has received cash consideration of 203.40 crore in relation to the same," Yes Bank said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Katerra India has a debt of 521 crore with the bank. The company was admitted to corporate insolvency last year. With the sale of the stressed asset, Yes Bank has recovered around 39% of its exposure to Katerra India.

On Tuesday, Yes Bank shared ended 1.96% lower at 22.97 apiece on the BSE.

