 Yes Bank share price jumps 10% to touch 52-week high on clarification of fintech partnership | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 07 2024 15:59:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.35 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 675.50 3.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 267.95 -2.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.90 0.12%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.55 0.03%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Yes Bank share price jumps 10% to touch 52-week high on clarification of fintech partnership
Back Back

Yes Bank share price jumps 10% to touch 52-week high on clarification of fintech partnership

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

Yes Bank share price jumps 10% to 52-week high as it clarifies partnership with startup will not significantly affect business volumes or revenues.

Close-up of hands of businesswoman analyzing stock market charts and key performance indicators (KPI) with business intelligence (BI) on notebook computer and smartphone screen, fintech (financial technology)Premium
Close-up of hands of businesswoman analyzing stock market charts and key performance indicators (KPI) with business intelligence (BI) on notebook computer and smartphone screen, fintech (financial technology)

Yes Bank share price jumped nearly 10% to touch a 52-week high on Thursday's session the private lender provided clarification that the agreement it has with a startup, which was previously revealed by the media, is still in its early stages and would not significantly affect the bank's business volumes or revenues.

The bank stated in a filing to the BSE that the news of its partnership with fintech start-up LeRemitt is part of its regular business operations to provide digital solutions to its MSME clientele.

“This arrangement is currently at a nascent stage and has absolutely no material impact on the business volumes or revenues of the Bank," the private lender said in an exchange filing. 

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One,Yes Bank stock is in strong buzz this week as it is up more than 32% for the week. On a higher time frame, we see a major price breakout and expect the stock to do well in the next few weeks. However,  in the short term, since the indicators are overbought, traders can prefer if they are sitting on healthy gains considering this week's rally, and in case of any dip, one can re-enter. 28 is the support, whereas 34 is the resistance.

(more to come)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App