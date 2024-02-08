Yes Bank share price jumped nearly 10% to touch a 52-week high on Thursday's session the private lender provided clarification that the agreement it has with a startup, which was previously revealed by the media, is still in its early stages and would not significantly affect the bank's business volumes or revenues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank stated in a filing to the BSE that the news of its partnership with fintech start-up LeRemitt is part of its regular business operations to provide digital solutions to its MSME clientele.

“This arrangement is currently at a nascent stage and has absolutely no material impact on the business volumes or revenues of the Bank," the private lender said in an exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One,Yes Bank stock is in strong buzz this week as it is up more than 32% for the week. On a higher time frame, we see a major price breakout and expect the stock to do well in the next few weeks. However, in the short term, since the indicators are overbought, traders can prefer if they are sitting on healthy gains considering this week's rally, and in case of any dip, one can re-enter. 28 is the support, whereas 34 is the resistance.

