Yes Bank share price jumps 3% after Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Yes Bank share price surged over 3% on Monday, April 20, following the private bank's strong Q4 results announcement, which showed a 44.8% increase in net profit year-over-year to ₹1,068.4 crore, up from ₹738 crore during the same time last year, as reported by the company on Saturday, April 18.
The bank reported healthy growth in core earnings, with net interest income (NII) rising 16% YoY to ₹2,637.7 crore from ₹2,276.3 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY26 improved to 2.7%, up 20 basis points YoY and 10 basis points sequentially, aided by a lower cost of deposits and reduced PSL shortfall balances. For FY26, NIM stood at 2.6%, reflecting a 20 bps YoY expansion.
Loan growth remained robust, with net advances increasing to ₹2.73 lakh crore, up 11.1% YoY and 6.2% QoQ, driven by strong traction across segments. Retail disbursements surged 41% YoY, while corporate and institutional banking grew 19.7%, commercial banking 14.5%, and retail advances 4.7%.
The quality of assets showed further improvement, as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 1.3%, and net NPAs decreased to 0.2%. The provision coverage ratio was recorded at 81.9%. Credit costs held steady at 0.2% both for the quarter and the entire year.
Slippages remained stable at ₹1,102 crore, while recoveries were robust at ₹1,547 crore during the quarter, bolstering the overall strength of the balance sheet.
According to Emkay Global Financial Services, Yes Bank reported a recovery in performance after a year of loan consolidation, driven by strong corporate lending and modest retail growth. Improved net interest margins at 2.7%, lower operating costs, and continued provision reversals supported profitability, with RoA reaching 1% in Q4FY26 and 0.8% for FY26.
According to the brokerage, asset quality also improved, with GNPA declining to 1.3%. Retail stress, though easing, remains elevated. Despite better growth and upgraded FY27 estimates, Emkay maintains a SELL rating with a target price of ₹20, citing a still sub-optimal return profile over the medium term.
(more to come)