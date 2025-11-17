Yes Bank share price jumps 3% as reports suggest SMBC is open to raising stake in lender

Private lender Yes Bank share price jumped nearly 3% to ₹23.30 apiece in Monday's trading session after reports revealed that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) is open to buying more stake in the private lender.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Japanese financial institution, which currently holds a 24.99% stake in Yes Bank, is open to buying additional stake, depending upon regulatory approval.

“We followed what the regulators allowed us to do. The regulators allowed us to buy up to 24.99%, which is what we have done. If there is an option to do more, we may be open to it. If there are the right opportunities, we can go beyond (24.99%). But I think that is obviously subject to regulatory discussions,” SMBC managing executive officer and head of India division Rajeev Kannan told ET in an interview.

When discussing the potential for increasing its stake in the private lender, Kannan said, “If there are credible opportunities to grow beyond organically, then I think there could be opportunities; we are open to doing that. We have probably invested nearly $7 billion, including our NBFCs, our branches in India, which is one of the largest (by a foreign bank in India).”

Furthermore, Kannan further said that the financial institution is also considering opening a wholly owned unit in India.

He added that establishing a local unit in India is crucial for long-term operations and that the company is actively pursuing this goal. However, the SMBC India chief did not confirm whether the bank has applied for a local unit license with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Yes Bank Q2 results 2025 Yes Bankposted an 18.3% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹654.5 crore for Q2 FY26, driven by higher other income and reduced interest expenses, even as core income faced challenges.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) fell 3% year-on-year to ₹2,300.9 crore, reflecting a competitive lending landscape. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹9,023.2 crore, down 1.2% from the same period last year, as per the bank's exchange filing.

Asset quality remained stable overall. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased 4.3% year-on-year to ₹4,055.3 crore, but the GNPA ratio held steady at 1.6%, unchanged from the previous year.