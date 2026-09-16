Yes Bank share price jumps 4% | What’s driving the stock rally?

Yes Bank shares rose 4% on Wednesday, 16 September, following management changes and a positive brokerage view on the revised UPI merchant discount rate (MDR) structure.

According to media reports, Citi estimates that MDR on UPI transactions above ₹2,000 could generate an additional ₹16,000–17,000 crore in annual revenue for the banking ecosystem. Yes Bank is expected to benefit the most among peers, with the brokerage estimating a potential 6–12% increase in profit before tax, according to media reports.

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Citi identified Yes Bank as one of the key beneficiaries of the revised MDR framework for select UPI transactions, citing its over-40 % share of UPI beneficiary volumes, according to media reports. The brokerage expects the move to potentially strengthen the private lender’s earnings from UPI monetisation.

According to media reports, Citi estimates that Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and IndusInd Bank could see their profit before tax rise by around 2%. Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Federal Bank may see a comparatively smaller 1–2% increase in earnings.

Morgan Stanley also views Yes Bank as a relative beneficiary of the new MDR structure, according to media reports. However, the brokerage reportedly expects the impact on the lender’s profit before tax to be significantly lower than its earlier estimate of 10%.

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Meanwhile, Yes Bank said its Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Binu Soman, has stepped down from his position to pursue better career opportunities.

According to an exchange filing, Soman submitted his resignation on 17 June and was relieved of his responsibilities with effect from Tuesday. The bank also acknowledged his contribution during his tenure and thanked him for his services.

Yes Bank - Q1 Results Yes Bank posted a 32.54% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,071.80 crore for the June 2026 quarter, supported by stronger core net interest income. The private sector lender had reported a consolidated profit of ₹808.65 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, consolidated profit declined 0.96%.

Core net interest income rose 17.5% year-on-year to ₹2,786 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹2,371 crore in the same period last year.

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The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) also expanded to 2.70% in Q1 FY27 from 2.50% a year earlier. Sequentially, the NIM remained unchanged.

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Yes Bank share price today Yes Bank share price today opened at ₹23.51 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹24.10 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹23.38 per share.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said Yes Bank has gained nearly 35% so far this financial year, recovering from lows of around ₹17 earlier this year.

Despite the sharp rally, Rathi said the stock remains in a sideways trend on higher time frames, with strong resistance in the ₹24–26 zone, followed by a stronger hurdle at ₹30–32.

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However, a sustained breakout above ₹26 could invalidate the prevailing bearish setup and trigger a diagonal triple-top breakout, potentially opening the way for further gains, he added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.