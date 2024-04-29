Yes Bank share price jumps 8% after strong Q4 results 2024. Do you own?
Yes Bank share: Yes Bank reported a net profit of ₹451 crore for the January-March quarter of FY24, marking a 123% jump compared to ₹202 crore in the year-ago period, say experts
Stock market today: After the announcement of strong Q4 results 2024 on Saturday, Yes Bank shares witnessed strong buying in early morning deals on Monday. Yes Bank share price today opened upside at ₹27.50 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹28.55 per share within a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell, logging to the tune of an 8 percent intraday rise on Monday.
