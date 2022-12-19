Yes Bank share price jumps after sale of NPA to JC Flowers. Buy, sell or hold?5 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 11:01 AM IST
- Yes Bank share price today surged more than 4 per cent within few minutes of stock market's opening bell
Yes Bank shares jump by over 4 per cent in early morning deals on Monday session. Yes Bank share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹22.10 apiece on NSE, logging around 4.25 per cent rise in stock market's opening bell today.
