Yes Bank share price jumps after sale of NPA to JC Flowers. Buy, sell or hold?

Yes Bank share price target

Advising fresh investors to wait for some profit booking in Yes Bank shares, Ashish Gupta, Volatility Trader and Derivatives Expert said, "Yes Bank after the takeover by SBI has moved alongside the PSU banking group. If we look at the chart of Yes Bank below, it had faced multiple resistances at 15 followed by a failed breakout and then broke out finally above 15 on 22nd Aug which was sustained. This breakout above 15 was followed by a consolidation between 15 and 18 and then a further breakout. Currently priced at ₹21.2, it might look a bit stretched out and a pullback towards ₹18-18.5 should trigger a good entry with stop loss at ₹15 on a daily closing basis."