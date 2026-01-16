Yes Bank share price jumps ahead of Q3 results 2026. Buy or wait?

Stock market today: Ahead of Yes Bank's Q3 results 2026 announcement on Saturday, Yes Bank shares saw strong buying interest in the penultimate session on Friday. Yes Bank share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹23 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹23.67 per share, recording an intraday gain of over 3%.

According to stock market experts, the Yes Bank share price is rising today as the market is expecting stable to positive Q3 results 2026 tomorrow. They said that a private lender will be able to report such Q3 results as its balance sheet was supported by steady balance sheet expansion and an improving funding profile during the October to December 2025 quarter. They said that the Yes Bank share price is looking strong on the technical chart, and anything positive in the Q3 results tomorrow may push Yes Bank shares up to the ₹28 per share levels.

Yes Bank Q3 results 2026 expectations Speaking on the market estimates regarding the Yes Bank Q3 results, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “The results are expected to be stable to mildly positive, supported by steady balance sheet expansion and improving funding profile. According to Q3FY26 business update, the bank’s loan book growth indicates sustained traction across retail, MSME, and corporate segments, reflecting a gradual normalization of business momentum. Deposit growth during the quarter suggests improving customer confidence, while the sequential improvement highlights better traction in liability mobilisation. The improvement in the CASA ratio is a positive indicator for funding quality and cost of funds, which is likely to support core operating performance going forward.”

Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said that Yes Bank's credit-to-deposit ratio remains at comfortable levels, indicating balanced growth between assets and liabilities, while adequate liquidity coverage reflects prudent liquidity management despite some moderation compared to earlier periods. These trends suggest the bank continues to prioritise stability and balance sheet strength as it builds scale. Core earnings are expected to benefit from stable net interest income, supported by loan growth and a better funding mix, even as margin expansion may remain gradual.

“Asset quality is expected to remain steady, with no major stress anticipated, allowing credit costs to stay under control. Overall profitability is likely to remain on an improving trajectory, aided by operating leverage and disciplined cost management. Key aspects to watch include management commentary on loan growth sustainability, deposit mobilisation strategy, margin trajectory, and progress toward long-term profitability normalisation,” said Seema Srivastava.

Yes Bank share price target Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Kantilal Chaganlal Securities, said, “Yes Bank shares have made a strong and crucial support at ₹21.40 per share level. The banking stock is facing a hurdle at ₹24.50. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, the Yes Bank share price is expected to touch ₹25.90 and ₹28. So, high-risk investors can buy Yes Bank shares at current levels and maintain a buy-on-dips strategy until the stock is above ₹21.40. Remember, one must maintain a strict stop loss at ₹21.20 on a closing basis, while taking any fresh position or holding an existing position in Yes Bank stock.”