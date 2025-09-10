Yes Bank share price jumps nearly 3% after crucial RBI nod; Will the stock see turnaround after SMBC entry?

Yes Bank share price gained nearly 3% on Wednesday amid strong buying momentum in the broader Indian stock market today. Yes Bank shares rallied as much as 2.80% to ₹20.92 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement

Yes Bank informed that it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the appointment of two nominee directors by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and one by the State Bank of India (SBI) to join the bank’s board of directors.

These appointments will be done after the completion of the transactions contemplated under the special purchase agreement (SPA) and other relevant agreements.

“Accordingly, the approval required from the RBI for the amendment to the Articles of the Bank has been received,” Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing on September 10.

The banking regulator RBI had in August accorded its approval to SMBC to acquire up to a 24.99% stake in the private sector lender.

Advertisement

Further, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had on September 3 approved the proposal of Japan’s SMBC to buy the stake. SMBC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG).

SMBC had proposed acquisition of a 20% holding in Yes Bank through a secondary stake purchase of a 13.19% stake from SBI and a 6.81% share from seven other shareholders, including Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Anand Dama, Senior Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services believes SMBC’s entry into Yes Bank could potentially lead to one more reset on the asset front (mainly retail/ SME), apart from access to sustained source of capital, enhanced governance, management rejig, and possibly some portfolio clean-up.

Advertisement

Yes Bank expects loan growth to be sub-par at 8-9% in FY26 (up from 5% now), moving to the low-teens in FY27.

“Yes Bank’s core-profitability (PPoP at 0.9% of assets) remains sub-par, given the slower growth, lower margin, and higher operational cost. However, higher SR redemptions / provision reversal continue to support profitability; thus, the bank aspires to achieve 1% exit RoA in FY27 (vs 0.8% now), subject to no major asset-quality disruption,” Dama said.

Yes Bank Share Price Outlook Emkay Global revises up its earning estimate for Yes Bank by ~7-15%, building in higher SR income and some cost rationalization, as the lender shifts toward branch-led loan sourcing. It expects RoA of 0.8% - 1% over FY26-28E.

Advertisement

Despite revisions in estimates, Emkay Global retained a ‘Sell’ rating on Yes Bank shares with a target price of ₹17 apiece for September 2026, given rich valuations (1.2x FY27E ABV) relative to core profitability. Yes Bank share price target implies a downside potential of 16.5% from Tuesday’s closing price.

“However, a potential leadership transition, coupled with strategic influence of SMBC, will be a key monitorable as it could grant another opportunity to Yes for attempting a long-awaited turnaround,” Dama said.

Yes Bank Share Price Performance Yes Bank share price has gained 12% in one month and has rallied 25% in six months. The stock has risen 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has fallen 10% in one year. Yes Bank stock price has gained 49% in five years.

Advertisement

At 1:15 PM, Yes Bank share price was trading 1.72% higher at ₹20.70 apiece on the BSE.