Yes Bank share price jumps over 3% after Q3 results. Should you buy?

Yes Bank share price rallied over 3% on Monday after the bank reported its Q3 results. Yes Bank shares gained as much as 3.39% to ₹18.87 apiece on the BSE.

The private sector lender Yes Bank reported a net profit of ₹612.27 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a stellar 164.5% year-on-year (YoY) jump, while its net interest income (NII) rose by 10.2% YoY to ₹2,224 crore. The bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) remind stable at 2.4%.

Advertisement

Yes Bank’s asset quality was stable as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) fell to 1.6% in Q3FY25 from 2.02% in last quarter, while the net non-performing assets (NNPA) were at 0.5% in the December 2024 quarter as against 0.5% in the September quarter.

Yes Bank's current and savings account (CASA) ratio rose to 33.1% in the October to December quarter of the current fiscal year from 29.7% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) was at 71.2% in Q3FY25 as compared to 56.6% in a year-ago period and 70.0% in the previous quarter. Gross Slippages for Q3FY25 at ₹1,348 crore, as against ₹1,233 crore in Q3FY24 and ₹1,314 crore in Q2FY25, Yes Bank said in a release.

Advertisement

Yes Bank Stock Price Trend Yes Bank share price has fallen over 5% in one month and more than 25% in six months. Over the past one year, Yes Bank shares have dropped 25%, but the stock has risen by just over 6% in two years.

Also Read | Should you buy Yes Bank shares after Q3 results 2025? EXPLAINED

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. noted that Yes Bank stock has been an underperformer in the banking space and seems to be in oversold territory.

“As the Yes Bank shares seem to be in an oversold zone, we may see a pullback or consolidation in the stock. However, the trend still remains negative and we advise to avoid any buying or bottom fishing in Yes Bank shares,” Jain said.

Advertisement

At 09:50 AM, Yes Bank shares were trading 2.47% higher at ₹18.70 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalisaion of over ₹58,786 crore.