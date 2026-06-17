Yes Bank share price jumps over 6% to hit 52-week high. Do you own?

Yes Bank share price jumped over 6% to hit a 52-week high on Wednesday, extending its gaining streak for the fourth consecutive trading session. Yes Bank shares rallied as much as 6.52% to a fresh high of ₹25.45 apiece on the BSE.

Shares of the private sector lender Yes Bank have gained over 14.5% during the past four trading sessions, outperforming the broader market.

The sharp rally was accompanied by robust trading activity. Nearly 26 crore Yes Bank shares changed hands across exchanges on June 17, significantly higher than the stock’s one-week average trading volume of 14 crore shares and one-month average volume of 13 crore shares.

Yes Bank stock also emerged as the top gainer on the Bank Nifty index. Other major gainers included Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank, helping the Bank Nifty rise more than 0.5% during the session.

The recent rally in Yes Bank shares mirrored the gains in the broader banking sector, fuelled by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest measures to boost foreign currency inflows, which are expected to improve banking system liquidity.

The RBI has introduced special facilities for Foreign Currency Non‑Resident (Bank) account [FCNR(B)] deposits and external commercial borrowings (ECBs), enabling banks to access overseas funds at significantly lower costs.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the banks stand to benefit from a 200-250 basis point reduction in borrowing costs through the ECB route under the RBI’s concessional swap framework. Lower funding costs are expected to support credit growth while helping banks maintain funding efficiency.

Last week, Yes Bank announced revision in interest rates on its USD Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposit rate, with the peak USD deposit rate at 6.60% p.a., effective June 11, 2026.

Technical Outlook Yes Bank share price has confirmed a breakout from a bullish cup-and-handle formation near ₹23.95, supported by a sharp rise in volumes, indicating strong participation and improving conviction among buyers, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The breakout suggests a shift from prolonged consolidation to expansion, with the structure now favouring a sustained upmove. Daily and weekly moving averages are positively aligned beneath price and are acting as a strong launchpad for trend continuation. Momentum indicators are also turning supportive, reinforcing the bullish setup,” said Jain.

According to him, the next logical upside objective is the falling 50-month EMA near ₹27.7, which will act as a major resistance zone and an important test for the strength of the rally. Sustaining above the breakout level remains crucial to preserve the bullish structure.

Yes Bank share price has gained 14% in one month and has rallied 35% in three months. The stock has risen 16% in six months, and 26% in one year.

At 11:20 AM, Yes Bank share price was trading 5.23% higher at ₹25.14 apiece on the BSE.