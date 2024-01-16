YES Bank share price jumps over 6% to hit 52-week high; is there more steam left?
YES Bank shares gained 21 per cent in November and 11 per cent in December. It is up 21 per cent in January so far.
YES Bank share price jumped over 6 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹26.25 in intraday trade on NSE on Tuesday, January 16. YES Bank share price opened at ₹24.95 against the previous close of ₹24.75 and jumped 6.1 per cent to the level of ₹26.25. Around 12:35 pm, YES Bank shares were 4.44 per cent up at ₹25.85 on the NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started