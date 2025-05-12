Yes Bank share price jumps over 8% on SMBC’s stake buy from SBI, HDFC Bank, others

Yes Bank share price rallied over 8% in early trade on Monday after Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation announced to acquire a 20% stake in the lender from State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium. Yes Bank shares jumped as much as 8.7% to ₹21.74 apiece on the BSE.

SBI, along with seven other banks, has agreed to divest a combined 20% stake in Yes Bank to SMBC for a total consideration of ₹13,483 crore. Upon completion of the transaction, SMBC will become the single largest shareholder of Mumbai-based Yes Bank.

Of the total 20% stake on offer, SBI will offload a 13.19% stake for ₹8,889 crore, while the remaining 6.81% will be sold by seven other financial institutions — Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank — for ₹4,594 crore.

SBI and the seven investor lenders had invested in the bank as part of the YES Bank Reconstruction Scheme in March 2020.

Yes Bank share sale is proposed to take place at a price of ₹21.50 per equity share, it said.

Post-transaction, SBI’s shareholding in Yes Bank will reduce from 24% to just over 10%.

“This transaction is the largest cross-border investment in the Indian banking sector...the transaction is a significant milestone to drive YES Bank's next phase of growth, profitability and value creation and we expect to leverage SMBC's global expertise in this phase,” Yes Bank said in a separate filing.

The transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory and statutory approvals including from the Reserve Bank of India and Competition Commission of India and will be subject to customary closing conditions, it said.

SMBC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG), the second-largest banking group in Japan, with total assets of USD 2 trillion as of December 2024 and a robust global footprint.

Yes Bank Q4 Results Yes Bank reported a 63% jump in standalone net profit to ₹738 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, as compared to ₹451.9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. In FY25, the bank’s net profit doubled to ₹2,406 crore as compared to ₹1,251 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q4FY25 grew 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,276.3 crore. Net Interest Margin (NIM) during the quarter ended March 2025 improved marginally to 2.5% from 2.4%, YoY. On a full-year basis, NIM was at 2.4%.

Yes Bank Share Price Yes Bank share price has jumped 21% in one month, and the stock is up 6% YTD. While Yes Bank shares have fallen 7% in one year, the baking stock has rallied 30% in two years.

At 9:20 AM, Yes Bank shares were trading 3.75% higher at ₹20.75 apiece on the BSE.