Yes Bank shares climb on fundraising announcement. What should investors do?

After trials and tribulations on fundraising that lasted well over three years, Yes Bank on Friday announced that Carlyle and Advent International will be investing $1.115 billion (around ₹8,900 crore). Both the global PE funds will be acquiring a 10% stake each in the private sector lender, which had to be bailed out in a RBI and government-led reconstruction scheme for want of capital buffers and after the then management failed to sell the bank's story to investors.