Yes Bank share price retraces 20% from 52-week high. Buy, sell or hold?6 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 12:11 PM IST
- Yes Bank share price has been under sell off pressure after climbing to 52-week high in December 2022
Yes Bank shares recently made 52-week high of ₹24.75 apiece on 13th December 2022. However, after ascending to this peak, Yes Bank share price has remained an ideal 'sell on rise' stock on Dalal Street. Yes Bank share price today continue to attract bears and made its intraday low of ₹20.05 per share, clocking near 3 per cent intraday loss in early morning deals. However, if we compare Yes Bank stock price today with its 52-week high, the stock has retraced to the tune of near 20 per cent in near one month.
