Yes Bank share price retraces 20% from 52-week high. Buy, sell or hold?

On one should not bother about the decline in Yes Bank shares after the end of three year lock-in, Sandeep Pandey, Business Partner at Emkay Global Financial Services said, "The Finance Ministry's mechanism to tackle bad loan is going to have a long term impact on Indian banking system. This ARC (Asset Reconstruction Company) mechanics is aiding NPA hit banks to sell out its NPA and contain its provisioning, which leads to improve in the margins of the company in short term. In previous system, a lender had to carry the burden of bad loans for even decades, which is now a distinct probability after this new mechanism to handle the bad loan problem in Indian banking system."

