Yes Bank shares rebound. Should you accumulate at current levels?2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 11:37 AM IST
- Yes Bank share price had hit two-year high of ₹24.75 earlier this week
Yes Bank share price has rebounded after retracing from 2-year high in today's session. Yes Bank share price today opened lower but soon attracted buying interest among market bulls and climbed to intraday high of ₹22.75 apiece on NSE, logging around 3 per cent rise from its Wednesday close of ₹22.10 apiece levels. In last five sessions, Yes Bank shares have surged from ₹17.75 to ₹22.75 levels, logging near 28 per cent rise during this period.