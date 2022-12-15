Yes Bank shares rebound. Should you accumulate at current levels?

The brokerage went on to add that Yes Bank has focused on reducing asset quality challenges by accelerating provisions and cleaning up its balance sheet (organically as well as via asset sales). “We expect its gross impaired loans to fall to 9% by end-F23 from a peak of 22% in Mar-20. Further, unlike the previous cycle, the bank has focused on increasing the share of retail on both sides of the balance sheet. Indeed, the share of CASA + retail deposits currently amounts to 48% of total funding (vs. 33% in Mar-20). On assets, retail/SME loans have increased to 66% vs. 44% in Mar-20 (implied CAGR of 23%)," the brokerage said.