Yes Bank share price rises 15% in 3 days. Experts have this caution

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank share price may remain highly volatile as three years lock-in of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank is ending on 13th March this month. They went on to add that these private lenders bought stake in Yes Bank at around ₹10 and it is now above ₹18, which means these private banks have a chance to book profit once the three year lock-in ends. However, some experts believe that these private banks won't sell their Yes Bank shares immediately after the end of three year close-in as they would with for the fourth quarter results of Yes Bank.