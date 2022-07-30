Yes Bank share price rises 18% in a month. What is driving banking stock?3 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 08:47 AM IST
- Yes Bank shares may go up to ₹19 apiece levels, once it gives breakout above ₹16.20 levels on closing basis, say experts
Listen to this article
Yes Bank shares have been in uptrend for last few sessions. On Friday session, this private lender stock finished 3 per cent upside whereas in last one week, it has gained more than 5 per cent. Similarly, in last one month Yes Bank share price has surged from ₹12.65 to ₹15 apiece levels, delivering more than 18 per cent return to its shareholders in this time horizon.