Yes Bank share price rises 18% in a month. What is driving banking stock?

On Yes Bank shares' chart pattern, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Yes Bank shares are in immediate range of ₹13.80 to ₹16.20. However, broader range of Yes Bank is ₹12.50 to ₹16.20 and it may go up to ₹18 to ₹19 apiece levels after breaking the upper hurdle placed at ₹16.20 apiece levels. Those, who have Yes Bank shares in their portfolio are advised to upgrade its trailing stop loss at ₹13.80 levels. However, one should buy the stock only when Yes Bank shares closes above ₹16.20 apiece levels."