Yes Bank share price rises 5% post strong Q4 results: net profit rose 63.3% yoy and asset quality improved; Do you own?

Stock Market Today: Yes Bank share price rises 5% post strong Q4 results. The bank had announced its financial performance over the weekend and saw a 63.3 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, and Bank highlighted improvement in its asset quality

Yes Bank Q4 results According to the Yes Bank's regulatory filing, its net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, came at ₹738.1 crore, up 63.3% year over year from ₹451.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Yes BAnk's Net Interest Income or NII increased 5.7% to ₹2,276.3 crore from ₹2,153 crore in the same quarter of FY24. The difference between a bank's interest generated on loans and the interest given to depositors is known as net interest income (NII).

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the bank did not change from the December quarter to the March quarter, staying at 1.6%. On the other hand, net NPA decreased from 0.5% to 0.3% over the previous quarter.

Also Read | Dividend stocks: Muthoot Finance among 5 stocks to declare dividends today

Yes BAnk highlighted about the Significant improvement in Asset Quality metrics, Provision Coverage Ratio and Fresh Slippages Improving Sequentially GNPA at 1.6%, NNPA at 0.3%, PCR improved to 79.7%

The Non Performing Assets (NPAs) decreased to ₹800.1 crore from ₹1,142.62 crore from the previous quarter, while gross NPAs were recorded at ₹3,935.6 crore, lower compared to ₹3,963.47 crore. The quarter's provisions were ₹318.1 crore, which was lower than the ₹470.9 crore for the year but higher than the ₹258.7 crore for the previous quarter.

Expert views - Yes Bank seems to be in a good position for long-term, sustainable growth, according to Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities.

“Investors should adopt a cautious approach, keeping in mind potential risks from market volatility, economic shifts, and sector competition" said Srivastava.

For Assessing its feasibility of Yes Bank as a long-term investment bet, the investors will need to keep close eye on asset quality, credit expansion, and profitability, she added.

Yes Bank Share price movement Yes Bank share price opened at ₹19.10 on the BSE on Monday . At the time of opening for trade Yes Bank share price was 5.5% higher than previous days closing price of ₹18.09. THe Yes Bank share price thereafter gained to highs of ₹19.37, which meant gains of 7% over the previous days closing price of ₹18.09