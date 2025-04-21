Mint Market

Yes Bank share price rises 5% post strong Q4 results: net profit rose 63.3% yoy and asset quality improved; Do you own?

  • Stock Market Today: Yes Bank share price rises 5% post strong Q4 results. The bank had announced its financial performance over the weekend and saw a 63.3 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, and Bank highlighted improvement in its asset quality

Ujjval Jauhari
Published21 Apr 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market Today: Yes Bank share price rises post Q4 results(REUTERS)

Stock Market Today: Yes Bank share price rises 5% post strong Q4 results. The bank had announced its financial performance over the weekend and saw a 63.3 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, and Bank highlighted improvement in its asset quality

Advertisement

Yes Bank Q4 results

According to the Yes Bank's regulatory filing, its net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, came at 738.1 crore, up 63.3% year over year from 451.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 21 April 2025

Yes BAnk's Net Interest Income or NII increased 5.7% to 2,276.3 crore from 2,153 crore in the same quarter of FY24. The difference between a bank's interest generated on loans and the interest given to depositors is known as net interest income (NII).

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the bank did not change from the December quarter to the March quarter, staying at 1.6%. On the other hand, net NPA decreased from 0.5% to 0.3% over the previous quarter.

Advertisement

Also Read | Dividend stocks: Muthoot Finance among 5 stocks to declare dividends today

Yes BAnk highlighted about the Significant improvement in Asset Quality metrics, Provision Coverage Ratio and Fresh Slippages Improving Sequentially GNPA at 1.6%, NNPA at 0.3%, PCR improved to 79.7%

The Non Performing Assets (NPAs) decreased to 800.1 crore from 1,142.62 crore from the previous quarter, while gross NPAs were recorded at 3,935.6 crore, lower compared to 3,963.47 crore. The quarter's provisions were 318.1 crore, which was lower than the 470.9 crore for the year but higher than the 258.7 crore for the previous quarter.

Also Read | Jio Financial shares gain 1.5% post Q4 results. Should you buy or sell?

Expert views -

Yes Bank seems to be in a good position for long-term, sustainable growth, according to Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities.

“Investors should adopt a cautious approach, keeping in mind potential risks from market volatility, economic shifts, and sector competition" said Srivastava.

Advertisement

For Assessing its feasibility of Yes Bank as a long-term investment bet, the investors will need to keep close eye on asset quality, credit expansion, and profitability, she added.

Yes Bank Share price movement

Yes Bank share price opened at 19.10 on the BSE on Monday . At the time of opening for trade Yes Bank share price was 5.5% higher than previous days closing price of 18.09. THe Yes Bank share price thereafter gained to highs of 19.37, which meant gains of 7% over the previous days closing price of 18.09

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsYes Bank share price rises 5% post strong Q4 results: net profit rose 63.3% yoy and asset quality improved; Do you own?
First Published:21 Apr 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App