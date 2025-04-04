Yes Bank share price slides after Q4 business update. Do you own?

Yes Bank share price slipped nearly 3% in trade on Friday, April 4, following the March quarter (Q4) business update for the recently concluded financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The private lender's stock declined as it witnessed a moderation in CASA (Current Account Saving Account) ratio and Credit to Deposit Ratio , even as its loans and advances, as well as, deposits increased on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.