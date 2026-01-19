Yes Bank share price slips 3% despite posting strong Q3 results FY26. Do you own?

Yes Bank share price tanked 2.69% to ₹22.83 apiece in Monday's trading session despite the private lender posted 55% jump in its Q3 FY26 net profit.

Yes Bank shares opened at ₹22.81 apiece in the early morning session on Monday, as compared to the previous close of ₹23.46. At 10:00 am, the stock reached an intraday high of ₹22.75 apiece on January 19.

The private lender stock has remained in green despite weak market sentiments. Yes Bank shares have gained 5.21% in a month and 13.29% in six months.

Zooming out further, the stock has given whopping 21% returns in last one year and 34.35% in last five years.

Yes Bank Q3 FY26 results Yes Bank posted a strong 55% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit for the December quarter, rising to ₹952 crore from ₹612 crore a year earlier.

Interest income for Q3FY26 came in at ₹7,543 crore, down 3.7% from ₹7,829 crore in the same quarter last year. However, net interest income (NII) grew 11% YoY to ₹2,466 crore, supported by an improvement in net interest margin to 2.6%, compared with 2.4% in Q3FY25 and 2.5% in Q2FY26.

Profit after tax also recorded solid sequential momentum, climbing 45% from ₹654 crore in Q2FY26. Interest expenses declined 9% YoY to ₹5,078 crore and were largely unchanged on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Asset quality trends remained positive, with gross NPAs easing by 10 basis points both YoY and QoQ to 1.5%, while net NPAs fell 20 basis points YoY to 0.3% and stayed flat sequentially.

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, YES Bank's Q3 FY26 results are looking strong, with a 55.4% YoY jump in PAT to ₹952 crore, and a 45.4% QoQ increase.

“ Non-interest income grew 8% YoY to ₹1,633 crore, and operating profit (adjusted) rose 28.7% YoY to ₹1,389 crore. The C/I ratio improved to 66.1%. Deposits saw steady growth, with retail and branch-led deposits up 9% YoY, and CASA deposits growing 8.5% YoY. Net advances increased 5.2% YoY to ₹2,57,451 crore. Asset quality showed significant improvement, with slippages down to 1.6% of advances, GNPA ratio at 1.5%, and NNPA ratio stable at 0.3%. The bank's PCR improved to 83.3%, and net credit costs were negligible. YES Bank's inclusion in the NIFTY BANK Index and improved S&P Global ESG Score reflect its progress. MD & CEO Prashant Kumar highlighted the bank's breakthrough quarter, driven by profitability acceleration, asset quality improvement, and business volume growth,” she added.

Yes Bank share price is listed on both NSE and BSE. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹24.30 on October 10, 2025 and 52-week low of ₹16.02 on March 12, 2025.