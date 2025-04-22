Yes Bank share price soars nearly 12% in April. Is this the beginning of a bigger comeback?

Yes Bank share price today: Yes Bank's share price continued to build on gains as it jumped another 1% in Tuesday's intraday trade (April 22) to reach ₹19 apiece. Today's rise marked the fifth consecutive day of gain for Yes Bank share price, resulting in a cumulative gain of 11%.

Advertisement

In the previous trading session, Yes Bank's share price ended with over a 4% gain, its biggest single-day jump since mid-January, as investors cheered the bank's Q4FY25 results, which beat the Street estimates.

The recent rally in the share price came as a big relief for the Yes Bank shareholders, who had been witnessing a steady downturn in recent months, ending eight straight months in the red between August 2024 and March 2025, losing 37% of their value.

In April, the stock reversed its bearish streak, gaining nearly 12%, which is the biggest monthly gain since July 2024, as the stock recorded a gain of 11.90%.

Looking at Yes Bank's Q4FY24 numbers, the bank reported a net profit of ₹738.1 crore, up 63.3% YoY from ₹451.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Advertisement

Also Read | Yes Bank targets lower cost of funds to lift profitability

The private sector lender has seen a significant improvement in asset quality metrics, provision coverage ratio, and fresh slippages. The GNPA improved sequentially to 1.6%, NNPA to 0.3%, and PCR to 79.7% during the March 2025 quarter.

The non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased to ₹800.1 crore from ₹1,142.62 crore in the previous quarter, while gross NPAs were recorded at ₹3,935.6 crore, lower than ₹3,963.47 crore. The quarter's provisions were ₹318.1 crore, down from ₹470.9 crore for the year but higher than the ₹258.7 crore in the previous quarter.

Yes Bank shares technical outlook Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, "Yes Bank has breached the daily lower high and swing high at ₹18.42 with a gap-up move, signalling a potential shift in momentum. Pullbacks to this level present a buying opportunity for scalpers and momentum traders. The immediate upside targets lie at ₹19.5 and ₹21. However, volumes lack bullish conviction, making this a slightly risky trade. Price action is promising, but traders should stay alert for confirmation before going heavy."

Advertisement

Kotak flags valuation concerns Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has retained its 'Sell' call on the Yes Bank share price, with a target price of ₹17 apiece, citing the expensive valuations.

The brokerage has trimmed its estimates to reflect the interest rate outlook, which would have a bearing on near-term NIM, and also expects return ratios to gradually improve over time from current levels, but it doesn't see this to be gradual.

"We find the risk-reward proposition to be better elsewhere. We still find valuations expensive for the return ratios that the bank is delivering today and find better alternatives in the market," said Kotak.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.