Yes Bank share price to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Yes Bank shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 25 August 2025, after the institutional lender announced that the banking regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to acquire nearly 25% stake in the bank through secondary share purchase.

"We are pleased to inform that SMBC has received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India to acquire up to 24.99% of the paid-up share capital/ voting rights of the Bank vide letter dated August 22, 2025," the company informed BSE through the filing.

The RBI approval will be valid for a one-year period from the date of the announcement. After the acquisition move, SMBC will not be treated as a promoter of the company, as per the regulations.

Yes Bank acquisition deal details Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation will acquire 20% stake in Yes Bank through a secondary stake purchase of 13.19% stake from the State-owned State Bank of India and the rest 6.81% from seven other shareholders of the bank as a part of its acquisition move.

Axis Bank Limited, Bandhan Bank Limited, Federal Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, IDFC First Bank Limited and Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited are the shareholders selling stake in the institutional lender, according to the filing data.

The company also informed the exchange that the acquisition move is still subject to approval from India's antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Yes Bank Share Price Trend Yes Bank share price closed 0.77% lower at ₹19.28 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹19.43 at the previous market close. The institutional lender announced its proposed acquisition update on Saturday, 23 August 2025.

Shares of the bank have given stock market investors more than 23% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, Yes Bank's stock has lost more than 21% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the lender are down 1.78% but are trading 1.53% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Yes Bank shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹24.84 on 23 August 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹16.02 on 12 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹60,480.45 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 22 August 2025.

Read stories by Anubhav Mukherjee