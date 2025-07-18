Yes Bank share price trades flat ahead of Q1 results 2025. Should you buy?

Yes Bank share price: On the penultimate trade session of Q1 results 2025, Yes Bank shares opened marginally upside but remained in the green zone in early morning deals. Yes Bank share price today opened at ₹20.20 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹20.24 per share after hitting an intraday low of ₹20.07 per share. Yes Bank board has fixed a meeting on 19 July 2025, i.e. tomorrow, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the April to June 2025 quarter.

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank is expected to report muted Q1 results in 2025 as the private lender reported a decline in deposits and advances in the Q1FY26 business update. They said that Yes Bank shareholders should maintain a closing stop loss at ₹19.50 apiece as Yes Bank would declare its Q1 results 2025 on 19 July 2025, which is a Saturday.

Yes Bank Q1 results 2025 preview On what the market expects from Yes Bank Q1FY26 results, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “YES Bank is expected to report a muted Q1 FY26 performance, reflecting sequential moderation in key balance sheet metrics. According to the Q1FY26 business update, Loans and advances declined by 2% QoQ to ₹2.41 lakh crore, although they registered a 5.1% YoY growth, indicating moderate credit demand. Deposits fell 3% QoQ to ₹2.76 lakh crore, with CASA deposits dropping sharply by 7.3% QoQ to ₹90,347 crore, though they grew 10.8% YoY.”

“The CASA ratio deteriorated to 32.7% from 34.3% in Q4 FY25, hinting at customer preference for term deposits amid a high interest rate environment. However, the Credit-to-Deposit ratio improved slightly to 87.5%, and the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) remained robust at 135.7%, reflecting strong short-term liquidity management. The pressure on low-cost deposit mobilisation and marginal contraction in the loan book may impact core operating metrics. Key things to closely watch include asset quality trends, slippages, and commentary on growth outlook and liability franchise stability in the upcoming results,” said Seema Srivastava, who is a professional CA as well.

Yes Bank share price target Advising Yes Bank shareholders to hold the scrip, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Yes Bank shares are in the ₹19.50 to ₹22 apiece range. A bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. So, Yes Bank shareholders should hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at ₹19.50 on a closing basis. Those who have a high risk appetite may also buy and hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at ₹19.50 as Yes Bank share price may touch ₹24 on breaking ₹22 hurdle on a closing basis.”