Yes Bank share retraces from 52-week high. Should you buy in this correction?2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 10:57 AM IST
- Yes Bank share price today corrected over 4 per cent after hitting 52-week high on Tuesday session
Listen to this article
Stock market today: After sharp upside rally in last three sessions, Yes Bank shares have taken a pause in early morning deals on Wednesday session. Yes Bank share price today opened with an upside gap but soon profit-booking triggered and the stock started falling from its intraday high of ₹17.50 apiece levels, just ₹0.40 away from its 52-week high of ₹17.90 levels that it climbed on Tuesday session.