Yes Bank share retraces from 52-week high. Should you buy in this correction?

Speaking on the fundamentals of Yes Bank shares, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "From fundamental perspective, Yes Bank has reported improved numbers and market is buzz with speculations about new appointments. If that gets announced officially as we saw in the case of investment from Carlyle and Advent International, then Yes Bank shares may skyrocket as we saw in the last two to three sessions. However, it is still not a positional stock and high risk traders can bet on this banking stock keeping strict stop loss as the stock has a record of moving either side on single trigger in last few years."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}