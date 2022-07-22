Yes Bank share rises ahead of Q1FY23 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?3 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 02:19 PM IST
- Yes Bank share price has surged to the tune of near 17 per cent in last one month
Yes Bank share price: Ahead of quarterly results for the quarter ended June 2022, Yes Bank shares have been giving upside movement since early morning deals. Yes Bank shares today opened with upside gap and hit intraday high of ₹15 per share, logging around 5 per cent rise from its Thursday's close of ₹14.30 apiece on NSE.