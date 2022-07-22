Yes Bank share rises ahead of Q1FY23 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on the reasons that has fueled Yes Bank share price today, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Market is expecting strong Q1 earning and there is strong buzz that Yes Bank may announce its NPA below 2 per cent during the announcement of its first quarter results for the financial year 2022-23. The Dalal Street bulls are expecting some big investment deals after strong Q1 numbers on Saturday. So, the current rally in Yes Bank shares are completely speculative and one needs to maintain strict stop loss as market will remain closed on Saturday and the stock may open any side on Monday."