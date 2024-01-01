Yes Bank shares cheer New Year after receipt of ₹150 crore from NPA portfolio sale. Experts see more upside
Yes Bank share price today came close to its 52-week high of ₹23.05 apiece on NSE
Stock market today: Yes Bank shares witnessed buying interest in early morning deals on first trade session of the new year 2024. In morning deals, Yes Bank share price opened upside and went on to touch intraday high of ₹22.10 apiece levels on NSE, which is just 4 per cent away from 52-week high of ₹23.05 per share.
