Yes Bank shares hit 10-month high. Experts see potential multibagger in making
Yes Bank share: Yes Bank has reported second straight year of profitability in FY23 with YoY growth of 9.20%
Stock market today: After taking a pause on Thursday, buying interest once again triggered in Yes Bank shares during Friday morning deals. Yes Bank share price today opened with a downside gap at ₹20.05 apiece levels on NSE and went on to hit intraday low of ₹19.80 per share levels. However, Yes Bank shares soon gathered upside momemtum and hit intraday high of ₹20.60 per share levels. While climbing to ₹20.60 intraday high levels, Yes Bank shares hit 10-month high and breached February 2023 higher levels.
