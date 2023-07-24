Yes Bank shares witnessed sell off pressure at higher levels in stock market's opening bell today. Yes Bank share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹18.45 apiece on NSE, logging around 2.20 per cent intraday rise during early morning deals against its Friday close price of ₹18.05 per share levels. However, profit booking soon triggered and Yes Bank stocks started drifting southwards making intraday low of ₹17.70 apiece on NSE.

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank Q1 results 2023 were declared on Saturday and Dalal Street is reacting to its quarterly numbers. They said that Yes Bank managed to report rise in net interest income and net profit due to lowering of provisioning by more than 40 per cent during April to June 2023 quarter. However, its slippages went up, which has not gone down well on Dalal Street. However, they said that private lender cutting down its provisioning is an indication that management is showing confidence in the measures it took to sail out the private lender out of the crisis. Thy advised 'buy on dips' strategy for high risk positional investors in regard to Yes Bank shares.

Why Yes Bank shares are falling today?

Speaking on the reason for dip in Yes Bank shares, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — research at SMC Global Securities said, “Yes Bank has managed to improve its margins in Q1 results 2023. The private lender has managed to improve its NII and net profit during April to June 2023 quarter on both sequential and year-on-year (YoY) basis. However, this could become possible due to lowering of provisioning. The private lender has lower its provisioning by more than 40 per cent in comparison to the previous quarter."

Saurabh Jain of SMC Global went on to add that Yes Bank's slippages have went up during the first quarter of current financial year. This has not gone down well on Dalal Street and hence, we are witnessing sell off in the stock on upper levels.

On positive takeaways from Yes Bank results, Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, "As expected, Yes Bank has cut its provisioning as its deposits have gone up during recently ended quarter. This means, private lender has managed to reach out to its targeted customer base and management is able to see the outcome it was expecting from the measures to sail through the crisis."

Kaushik said that Yes Bank stock has made a bottom at around ₹12 to ₹13 and it has been trading in ₹14.50 to ₹19 apiece levels for long. So, any dip in the stock should be seen as buying opportunity by high risk positional investors.

On advice to Yes Bank shareholders, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Yes Bank shares have immediate support placed at ₹16.75 apiece levels. So, those who have Yes Bank shares in their stock portfolio, they are advised to maintain strict stop loss at ₹16.75 levels. High risk traders can buy Yes Bank shares around ₹17.25 levels as the stock may bounce back from these levels."

Yes Bank results Q1FY24

Yes Bank has declared its earnings for the first quarter for the financial year 2023-24. The private lender has reported YoY rise in net profit to the tune of 10 per cent in Q1FY24 to ₹342.52 crore against the net profit of ₹310.63 crore in corresponding period in previous financial year. On QoQ basis, the private lender reported a growth of over 69 per cent in net profit against ₹202.43 crore net profit recorded in Q4FY23. However, its slippages further widened to ₹1,430 crore in Q1FY24 against ₹1,072 crore in Q1FY23 and ₹1,196 crore in Q4FY23.

