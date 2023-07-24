Yes Bank shares dip after Q1 results 2023. Should you buy in this correction?

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank Q1 results 2023 were declared on Saturday and Dalal Street is reacting to its quarterly numbers. They said that Yes Bank managed to report rise in net interest income and net profit due to lowering of provisioning by more than 40 per cent during April to June 2023 quarter. However, its slippages went up, which has not gone down well on Dalal Street. However, they said that private lender cutting down its provisioning is an indication that management is showing confidence in the measures it took to sail out the private lender out of the crisis. Thy advised 'buy on dips' strategy for high risk positional investors in regard to Yes Bank shares.