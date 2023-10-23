Yes Bank shares dip after Q2 results 2023. Experts see good opportubity to buy
Yes Bank shares: Despite weak results, fundamentals are improving quarter after quarter ever since SBI took over the mangement of crisis-hit private lender, say experts
Stock market today: After announcement of Yes Bank Q2 results 2023 on Saturday last week, Yes Bank shares today came under the sell off heat. Yes Bank share price today opened higher at ₹17.40 apiece levels, but soon came under the sell off heat and hit intraday low of ₹16.75 per share levels, losing to the tune of 2.50 per cent during early morning deals on Monday.
