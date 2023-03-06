Yes Bank share opens flat as SBI's 3-year lock-in ends today. Buy, hold or exit?6 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:09 AM IST
- Yes Bank shares: Developments in AT-1 bond case holds key for the private lender
Yes Bank shares today opened lower as three year lock-in of State Bank of India (SBI) ends today. However, the stock soon recovered and turned green within few minutes of market opening. Market is full of speculations that after the end of three year lock-in, SBI would book at least partial profit if not full profit that may lead to further downside in Yes Bank share price, which is already under the heat after Supreme Court stayed Bombay High Court decision, which had set aside the writing down of Yes Bank's AT-1 bonds of more than ₹8,300 crore in January.
