Yes Bank share opens flat as SBI's 3-year lock-in ends today. Buy, hold or exit?

Yes Bank share price today opened lower and went on to hit intraday low of ₹16.50 apiece within few minutes of stock market opening bell today. Similarly, three year lock-in of other banks — Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, etc. is ending on 13th March 2023, which may also spark further sell off in Yes Bank stocks. However, stock market experts believe that SBI won't off load much of its holdings as it took exposure in Yes Bank to bail it out from the crisis. Likewise, other banks too invested in Yes Bank to help it fight against the bad loan crisis it was facing three years ago. They said that SBI and other banks will wait for Q4FY23 results and then may take any decision in regard to profit booking as these banks have exposure in Yes Bank at around ₹10 apiece levels and they are comfortably placed at more than 60 per cent return in last three years.