Yes Bank shares: Experts see big opportunity to mint money next week6 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 11:58 AM IST
- Yes Bank share price today has strong support placed at ₹15 apiece levels, say stock market experts
Yes Bank shares are expected to remain in focus when Indian stock market opens next week. As three years lock-in of State Bank of India (SBI) exposure in Yes Bank is expiring on 6th March 2023, Dalal Street observers are expecting SBI to offload some shares on Monday. Similarly, three years lock-in of shareholding of Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, etc bank is also expiring this month. So, market is expecting some profit booking from these banks as well. Hence, sell off pressure is expected to continue in Yes Bank shares in next few sessions.
