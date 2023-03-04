Yes Bank shares: Experts see big opportunity to mint money next week

Advising buy on dips strategy to positional investors, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "Yes Bank share price has strong support placed at ₹15 apiece levels. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to maintain stop loss at ₹15 and keep on accumulating on every big dip as stock is looking in uptrend on chart pattern. For those who want to enter in Yes Bank, share price falling around ₹15.50 to ₹16 would be a big opportunity for such fresh investors. In case, the stock falls below ₹15 apiece levels, then my suggestion is to accumulate more around ₹13 to ₹13.50 apiece levels maintaining stop loss at ₹12 as we might see sharp rebound in Yes Bank stock price if any speculative fall takes place in the banking scrip in upcoming sessions."