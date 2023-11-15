Yes Bank shares extend Monday rally. Rises 12% in two days
Stock market today: Yes Bank shares today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹20.60 per share levels on NSE
Stock market today: Extending its rally for second day in a row, Yes Bank share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹19.65 per share levels on NSE. Within few minutes of opening bell today, Yes Bank shares went on to hit intraday high of ₹20.60 per share levels, registering over 12 per cent rise in two days.
