Yes Bank shares gain over 3% in early trade

Yes Bank kickstarted this week with 3.25% gain in early trade on Monday. The troubled bank's share opened at ₹15.65. It touched the high of 15.85 and low of ₹15.50. Yes bank share price closed at ₹15.35 on Friday. Share of Yes Bank hit 5% upper circuit in early trade on Tuesday last week and gained for the second consecutive session. The gains were led by buying sentiment in the private banking index and broader indices Sensex and Nifty also traded near record highs.

At 10:47 A.M, the share of Yes Bank is trading at ₹15.70 on NSE.

Yes Bank has a 52 week high of ₹87.30 and 52 week low of ₹5.65. The bank went up by 21% in the past one month. Year-to-date, the stock is down by 67%, while S&P BSE Bankex is down by 6%. In the last one year, Yes Bank share price has fallen by 76%.

According to a report by ICICI Securities, there is a high probability for Yes Bank to switch from mid cap to large cap category in Amfi's January list. With an average market cap of ₹333 bn, Yes bank holds 88th rank in the Indian stock market.

Yes Bank aims to raise its deposits book to ₹2 trillion by the end of March 2021. The private sector lender is also planning to expand its retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) loan book from ₹6,800 crore in the September quarter to ₹10,000 crore by the end of the third quarter.

Yes Bank had reported a net profit of ₹129.37 crore in Q2. The bank had posted a loss of ₹600.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 16.3%, against 16.8% in the March quarter, and 5.01% in the year-ago period.

