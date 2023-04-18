Yes Bank shares jump 9% in intraday trade. Here’s why1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 03:30 PM IST
- The rally came after Yes Bank's latest shareholding pattern showed that the private sector bank had 50.57 lakh shareholders at the end of 31 March, 2023
Shares of Yes Bank Limited gained over 9 per cent during intraday trade on Tuesday ahead of the private sector lender's quarterly results later this week. The lender is scheduled to report its March quarter earnings on 22 April.
