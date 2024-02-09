Yes Bank shares jump after SBI's rebuttal on profit-booking reports. Buy or sell?
Yes Bank shares extended its rally for fourth straight session and touched an intraday high of 31.75 apiece on NSE
Stock market today: After State Bank of India's (SBI's) strong rebuttal against the profit-booking reports in Yes Bank, shares of the private lender attracted strong buying interest in the early morning session on Friday. Extending its rally for the fourth straight session, Yes Bank shares opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹31.75 apiece on NSE, logging over 5 percent rise on Friday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started