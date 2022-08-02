Yes Bank shares surge nearly 20% in 2 days. Should you buy?

Research Analysts Kunal Shah, Renish Bhuva, and Chintan Shah at ICICI Securities in their report said, "Positivity is setting in for YES Bank with the proposed equity capital raise of Rs89 billion ($1.1 billion) from Carlyle and Advent International, with each investor potentially acquiring up to 10.0% stake in YES Bank (Link). This confidence as well as growth capital will boost CET-1 by 3.84% to almost 15.7%. Also, since it is being raised close to the book value (at Rs13.78 for share issue and Rs14.82 for warrants), it will not be book value dilutive."