Yes Bank shares rebound after retracing 35% from 52-week high. Buy or wait?

On important pivot points in regard to Yes Bank shares, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The stock after the spurt made a month ago to touch the ₹22 zone has corrected well and again reached the ₹16.20 levels, which is near to the significant 200 DMA level of ₹16 where it has shown signs of bottoming out. A short pullback is witnessed to slightly improve the bias and can anticipate for some bounce back. The near term target would be ₹18.50 and thereafter if given a breakout can further rise till ₹21 to ₹22 zone once again. The support for Yes Bank share price would be maintained near ₹15.50 to ₹20 apiece zone."