Yes Bank shares rebound after retracing over 20% from 52-week high. Buy or wait?
Stock market today: Yes Bank shares witness strong buying interest at opening bell despite weak sentiments in the Indian stock market. Experts advise 'buy on dips' strategy with crucial support at ₹25 per share level
Stock market today: Despite weak sentiments in the Indian stock market, Yes Bank shares witnessed strong buying interest during the opening bell. Yes Bank share price today opened upside at ₹25.80 apiece on NSE and went to touch an intraday high of ₹26.75 per share level within a few minutes of the opening bell.
